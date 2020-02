In a busy day around the NHL, the Sabres found themselves with two new forwards after the NHL Trade Deadline came to a close. Buffalo acquired forward Wayne Simmonds from the Devils in exchange for a conditional fifth round pick, and traded Conor Sheary and Evan Rodrigues to Pittsburgh in exchange for forward Dominik Kahun.

Sabres GM Jason Botterill emphasized multiple times in his trade recap press conference how the Sabres want to be in meaningful games at this time of the year. With Buffalo just 6 points out of a playoff spot, the GM felt that the moves made today help the team continue to trend in that direction.