Bills GM Brandon Beane Discusses Roster Cuts, Practice Squad

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – There were a lot of surprising cuts throughout the NFL as teams trimmed their rosters, and the biggest in Buffalo was running back LeSean McCoy.

After 4 years with the Bills, he was sent packing, but found a new home with a familiar coach in Kansas City. General Manager Brandon Beane was asked again Sunday about parting ways with the running back.

” I mean he’s probably a Hall of Fame player, right there at it and I think that’s a great fit for him,” said Beane. “Not knowing everything but knowing coach Reed and I know Brett Veach, the GM, and he had a past relationship. Wish him the best. He’s going into a team that, I know they have a lot of high expectations and I’m sure he’ll be a great addition to what they’re doing. We truly wish him the best, unless we play him. “

As for some of the guys on the roster, Isaiah McKenzie beat out both Ray-Ray McCloud and Duke Williams for the final spot at wide receiver.

Beane noted he was very impressed with the versatility McKenzie can bring to the offense.

“I think Isaiah came in last year and brought some juice to our offense,” said Beane. “Some explosive plays, whether it was the jet sweeps and, he’s a vertical threat but also an underneath threat. Thought he showed that he could run this offense and fit in that in that mold again. He made some plays. The preseason is hard because these guys are mixed in with different quarterbacks and different groups. But I thought in his opportunities, he did a nice job of showing he had that explosive element and could be, you’re always looking for those mismatches.”

Duke Williams is on the practice squad and could get called up to the active roster. Running back Christian Wade was also placed on the practice squad, but the Bills used the 11th man exemption so he’s ineligible to be activated this season.