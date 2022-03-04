INDIANAPOLIS (WIVB) – While Bills general manager Brandon Beane said during his season-ending press conference he would “anticipate” Cole Beasley returning for 2022, that might not be the case after the Bills granted Beasley permission to seek a trade, a league source confirmed to News 4 Sports.

Beasley’s representatives reached out to the Bills to request permission and the Bills granted.

The news was first reported by NFL Network. Mike Garafolo also reports Beane says the Bills would “welcome him back” and “no door has been closed” when it comes to Beasley possibly returning to Buffalo.

Beasley is entering the last year on his four-year, $29 million contract with a $7.6 million cap hit for 2022. With the Bills tight on cap space, if they cut Beasley or trade him, they would say $6.1 million in cap space with $1.5 in dead money.

On Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Beane spoke to a group of Buffalo media reporters when asked about Beasley’s situation and if he still anticipated him being back.

“Nothing really new, I haven’t spoken to Cole personally or anything like that so we’ll just take it day by day,” Beane said at the Combine.

“We’re gonna have some tough decisions to make across the roster again whether they’re straight cuts, restructures, extensions, we’re gonna look at a lot of areas with a lot of these guys as we move forward but nothing’s really changed.”

Beasley is known as one of the best slot receivers in the league and has been very productive for this Bills wide receiver room. He finished 2021 with 82 catches for 693 yards and a touchdown. While his catches remained the same from 2020, his receiving yards dropped off last year from then. He ended 2020 with 967 yards and four touchdowns.

And Beasley isn’t the only Bills’ wide receiver whose future is up in the air. Isaiah McKenzie, who would benefit from Beasley not returning, is set to become an unrestricted free agent.

Off the field Beasley was very outspoken on social media about the NFL’s Covid-19 protocols. Beasley, an unvaccinated player, missed the game at New England on December 26th after testing positive in which he took to Instagram saying the rules were keeping him out of the game, not Covid.