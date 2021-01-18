Bills have come a long way since week 6 loss to Chiefs: “We’re definitely a different team now”

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) carries the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard park, N.Y., Monday Oct. 19, 2020. (AP/ Photo Jeffrey T. Barnes)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) -This Sunday’s AFC Championship game is a rematch from week six as the Bills head to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Chiefs.

That was one just three regular season losses for the Bills but they’ve come a long way since then. The game plan defensively was to try and limit Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ explosive passing attack by forcing them to run the ball. And they did.

The Chiefs gashed the Bills on the ground in that game rushing for 245 yards, the most Buffalo allowed all season.

And on the other side, offensively Josh Allen only threw for 122 yards and had two touchdowns plus an interception as the Bills only scored 17 points in that loss. But this offense has evolved greatly since then.

The rest of the regular season, they only had one more loss (the Hail Murray game against the Cardinals) and in the last ten games the Bills averaged 34.5 points per game the rest of the way.

“We’re definitely a different team now than we were at that point in the season, definitely offensively for sure. We’ve grown so much since then but we obviously feel like we didn’t play our best ball then. We can’t do that this time around. We gotta play our best ball against a team like that,” Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley said after a 17-3 win over the Ravens in the divisional round.

Of course, at the time they didn’t know who they were playing in the AFC title game but they knew it would either be the Chiefs or Browns so a few guys were asked about what’s different since that Kansas City loss.

“You know that was kind of early on. I feel like we’ve grown a lot since then, we came together a lot and we’re just a better offense than we were then,” Bills running back Devin Singletary said.

The biggest thing to monitor this week is the status of Mahomes who left in the third quarter of their divisional round game against Cleveland. He left with a concussion and did not return but after the game, head coach Andy Reid said Mahomes is “actually doing well, we’ll see how he is tomorrow but right now he’s feeling pretty good.”

Reid also gave an update on Monday:

"He's in the protocol, and we'll just follow that and see how he does here in the next couple days."



– Coach Reid on Patrick Mahomes — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) January 18, 2021

And even Mahomes chimed in on Sunday: