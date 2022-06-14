ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – While some teams around the NFL might be dealing with players not showing up for mandatory minicamp, that’s not the case for the Bills as every player on the roster is in attendance including Jordan Poyer who missed voluntary OTAs as he seeks a new contract.

And while this portion of the offseason is “mandatory” hence mandatory minicamp, players in similar situations looking for new deals have chosen not to attend in the past and it even continues to happen now. Just look at Washington as wide receiver Terry McLaurin has skipped the Commanders’ workouts so far as of Tuesday, did not report for day one of their mandatory minicamp.

But the Bills’ All-Pro safety did not go that route despite wanting a new deal. He was a full participant on Tuesday in the team’s first day of their mandatory minicamp and his teammates were excited to see him.

“It was good coming into town on Sunday night, coming back knowing Po was coming back. Everybody was asking me ‘is Po gonna be back? Is Po gonna be back?’ So obviously having him back is awesome. You know I hit him up yesterday and was like man I’m glad to be back on the field so it’s good,” Bills safety Micah Hyde said on Tuesday after practice.

“It was awesome and I don’t really know what’s going on in that aspect and that will all kind of figure itself out. I’ve been around this league for now five years and sometimes that’s how they go but I’m glad that he’s here and we missed him. We missed him in OTAs, I know he missed being here so again he’s All-Pro Po and when he’s on the field he’s one of the best if not the best safety and we’ve got the best safety tandem in the league and I’ve said that since I’ve been here and I’m gonna continue to say that,” Bills quarterback Josh Allen explained.

Poyer is coming off arguably the best season of his career after finishing with 91 tackles, five interceptions (tied for fourth in the league), three sacks and eight tackles for loss. He’s been a staple of this defense since signing with the Bills in 2017 when Sean McDermott took over as head coach. Poyer was also named a first team All-Pro last year.

“It’s important [for him to be at mandatory minicamp], he’s one of the leaders on our team. It’s good to see his face in here on a personal level and then just to get him around the team. I’m sure those guys are happy to see him as well so it looks like he’s been working and we’re looking forward to spending some time with him the next couple days,” Bills head coach Sean McDermott said before practice on Tuesday.

Poyer is about to enter the final year on his current deal that has an average annual value of $9.2 million. According to Spotrac.com that’s 13th among safeties in the league. He’s also set to make $6.7 million in cash in 2022.

Since McDermott and Brandon Beane took over, they’ve done a good job making sure there are as little off the field distractions as possible and it doesn’t seem like this is one either. Many guys have said they understand the business side of things and this is no different.

“I think at the end of the day, just like you guys, are trying to feed our families and we want to be compensated for the work that we do and so when a situation like that comes along we have full faith that Po’s representatives are gonna handle it and obviously the people upstairs here are gonna handle it so it’s none of our business. We just continue to go to work and just have his back because he’s our teammate and we know that when he steps back in this building and the bullets start flying and it’s Sunday or Monday or whatever day we play on he’s gonna be out there battling with us,” Hyde said.