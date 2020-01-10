Bills hire defensive line coach

Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Eric Washington watches during an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

BUFFALO,N.Y. (WIVB) The Buffalo Bills wasted little time in replacing a hole in their coaching staff.

The team has hired Eric Washington as its new defensive line coach. Washington is a familiar face for Head Coach Sean McDermott, having served as defensive line coach in Carolina while McDermott was the defensive coordinator there. For the past two years, Washington has served as the Defensive Coordinator for the Panthers under Head Coach Ron Rivera who was fired at the end of the season.

Washington replaces Bill Teerlinck who left the Bills earlier this week for the same position at Virginia Tech earlier this week.