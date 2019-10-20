Bills hold off Dolphins for 31-21 win

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Tre’Davious White came up with the stops the Bills defense had struggled to get for the better part of Sunday’s showdown against Ryan Fitzpatrick and the winless Dolphins.

With Miami marching and poised to extend it’s 14-9 lead over Buffalo in the second half, White jumped in front of a pass intended for Isaiah Ford to secure his third interception of the season and later forced a fumble to put an end to the Dolphins’ hopes of potentially picking up their first win of the season.

Following White’s interception, Josh Allen led the Bills on a 98-yard scoring drive and capped it off with a 20-yard touchdown to John Brown to give Buffalo it’s first lead of the game at 17-14.

After White forced another turnover midway through fourth quarter, Allen made good on the short field and hooked up with Cole Beasley for a three yard score as the Bills pushed their lead to 24-14.

As Miami closed to within 24-21 in the final minutes of the game on Fitzpatrick’s 11-yard TD run, Micah Hyde answered the bell, hauling in the onside kick and racing 45-yards to seal the win.

With the victory, the Bills improve to 5-1 overall, marking their best start to a season since 2008.

Penalties on both sides of the ball and a lack of execution on third down contributed to the Bills lackluster first half, which was highlighted by three Stephen Hauschka field goals.

Through the first two quarters, the Bills were 1-for-6 on third down while the Dolphins converted three of their five third downs.

Buffalo, which entered as a 16.5 point favorite, opened up a 6-0 lead before Kalen Ballage muscled in his way in for a three yard score to give Miami a 7-6 advantage.

Fitzpatrick would throw a 12-yard sore to Davonte Parker near the end of the half to give the Dolphins a five point lead.

The Bills continue their homestand next Sunday, when they host Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles.