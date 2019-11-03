Bills hold on for 24-9 win over Washington

Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary (26) rushes for four yards during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – After being peppered with questions about the use of Devin Singletary, Brian Daboll made sure the rookie running back was included early and often against Washington on Sunday.

Singletary finished the game with 140 total yards from scrimmage, which included 95 rushing yards and touchdown, to help get the Bills back in the win column with a 24-9 victory.

In the previous two games against Miami and Philadelphia, Singletary had combined for just 75 total yards from scrimmage.

Battling the elements and high winds for a second straight week, Josh Allen was efficient throwing the ball and completed 14 of his 20 attempts for 160 yards and a touchdown. However, the second year quarterback once again struggled to connect with John Brown and Robert Foster on the deep ball and finished with his longest completion coming on a 49-yards screen pass to Singletary.

While Allen and the offense scored on three of their four drives in the first half — which included a QB sneak for a touchdown and a toss to Cole Beasley to open up a 17-6 lead at half — in the second half the offense sputtered, turned it over on downs and punted on four straight drives before Singletary reached paydirt in the final minutes of the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach.

For the third straight week, the Bills defense struggled to stop the run and by halftime Adrian Peterson had rushed for 101 yards. They would hold the the 34-year-old future Hall of Famer in check in the second half and limited him to just seven rushing yards.

Next up, the Bills hit the road and head to Cleveland to battle Baker Mayfield and the Browns.