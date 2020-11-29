Bills hold on to beat Chargers 27-17

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) runs the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — After a much-needed bye week, the Buffalo Bills returned to the field on Sunday to host the Los Angeles Chargers, and despite turnover struggles in the second half, the Bills come away with their 8th win of the season.

The Bills defense held the Chargers to a three and out to open up the game, and the Bills offense starts the game with the “early and often” approach as they have for the last three games. Buffalo takes less than two minutes to go 63-yards down the field. A pass interference call on the Chargers defense gives the Bills the ball on the five yard line, where Buffalo would punch it in two plays later with a two-yard touchdown by Dawson Knox for his first score of the season. Bills take a 7-0 lead.

Los Angeles responds on its next drive. Taking advantage of the Bills poor run defense, the Chargers go 67 yards down the field, including 37 yards by Austin Ekeler on the ground, and top off the drive with a five-yard touchdown by Justin Herbert to Keenan Allen. LA misses the extra point, and the score was 7-6 at the end of the first.

Second quarter action now. After trading three and outs for four straight possessions, the Bills add to their lead by getting their run game going. Devin Singletary catches a pass for 14 yards, and gets three touches for 23 yards to bring the Bills in the red zone where a trick play lands them in the end zone. Cole Beasley catches the lateral then tosses a 20-yard touchdown to a wide open Gabriel Davis for the touchdown. Buffalo up 14-6.

The Bills have to settle for a field goal with just over two minutes left in the first half after taking it 60 yards down the field, but back-to-back sacks by Joey Bosa and a false start penalty lands Buffalo on fourth and 21. Tyler Bass drills a 45-yard field goal to give the Bills a 17-6 lead, and that’s where the score would stay at the end of the first half.

Coming out of the half, the Bills trounce 57-yards down the field on 12 plays to score on the opening drive of the third quarter, something Buffalo has struggled with all season. Allen keeps it himself for a three-yard touchdown, and the Bills take a 24-6 lead.

The Chargers seem to find a renewed sense of life following Allen’s touchdown. The Bills defense got LA to a 4th and 1, but the Chargers converted on the fourth down with a big 33-yard run by Joshua Kelley to bring them inside the 10 yard line, and four plays later the Chargers again convert on fourth down, this time for a touchdown. LA closing in on the Bills lead with a completed two-point conversion, 24-14.

Following a Singletary fumble, the Chargers got points after the turnover with a field goal to bring the game to 24-17.

On the Bills next possession, a bad snap leads to a fumble at the line of scrimmage, recovered by Joey Bosa. That’s back-to-back turnovers in a row for the Bills. The Buffalo defense forces the Chargers to go three and out after the fumble.

But the Bills offensive struggles continue. For the third consecutive drive, Buffalo turns the ball over, this time on an interception by Allen, marking three turnovers on seven plays.

With the Chargers newly resurged energy after causing those turnovers, this time the turnover monster comes in the form of Tre’Davious White picking off Justin Herbert. The Bills get a much-needed pick, and on the next play, it’s an explosive 32-yard run by Zack Moss. Singletary popped off another big run immediately after, but penalties stalled the Bills chance to get back in the end zone. Bass kicked a 43-yard field goal to increase Buffalo’s lead back to 10, 27-17.

The Chargers throw a late Hail Mary with just a few seconds left in the game, but clock mismanagement by LA leads to nothing, despite being on the one yard line.

The Bills win with the final of 27-17. Buffalo improves to 8-3 on the season.