Bills Host Crucial Catch Family Night

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Families experiencing the pain of having a child with pediatric cancer got the chance to escape the sickness for the night. The Buffalo Bills hosted their annual Crucial Catch Family Fun Night on Tuesday, where parents and their children got to play lawn games, bounce on inflatables, and meet some of their favorite Bills.

“This pediatric cancer struggle is real, and it’s just so unfortunate,” Buffalo Bills tight end Lee Smith said, “God has blessed us as professional athletes to put us on this stage.”

“To be able to come out and give these kids a night to smile, a good time out of those hospital rooms, with what they’ve been going through. Just to allow their parents to see them smile as well is what’s truly special.”