ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Last week after their loss to the Bengals, Josh Allen said the math “is not pretty” when it comes to the how many games they’ll likely need to win in order to make the playoffs versus the amount of games left. At the time they were sitting at 5-4 and on the outside looking in of the postseason picture. If he thought the math was bad then, it’s even more ugly now after a devastating loss to the Broncos as time expired on Monday night.

“Yeah I’m still confident but it’s no secret the clock’s ticking, gotta have some urgency now,” Josh Allen said after the game.

The Bills lost to Denver as the Broncos hit a walk-off field goal when moments earlier it seemed they sealed the win after Will Lutz’s 41-yard attempt was wide right. But the Bills had 12 men on the field and on the second try, this time a 36-yard attempt was good and that’s all she wrote as the Broncos head back to Colorado with a win and the Bills are handed possibly a season crushing loss that has them at 5-5.

“It sucks, shouldn’t have been in that position in the first place. It’s a lot of bad football, a lot of bad football,” Allen said.

The New York Times has the Bills with a 19% chance of making the playoffs and just a 9% chance to win the division as Buffalo is in jeopardy of missing the postseason for just the second time under head coach Sean McDermott and the first time since Josh Allen’s rookie year in 2018.

They’ve have been in a downward spiral ever since their dominating win over the Dolphins in week four. Things started going south in their week five loss to Jacksonville in London. From there, the offense just hasn’t looking quite right. Slow starts, miscues, turnovers, execution, play calling, take your pick because for the most part it’s all been bad. Even in the game’s they’ve won since week five (against the Giants and Bucs) things weren’t very pretty in those either.



As for this game against Denver, the Bills start the game with a James Cook fumble, then their second drive Allen is intercepted because a pass intended for Gabe Davis slips right off his hands and into the arms of Justin Simmons. They turned the ball over four times this game as Allen was picked off again late in the first half and he fumbled trying to hand the ball off to James Cook.



They have not won the turnover battle since their win over the Dolphins in week four and that seems to be the dividing line of where things went wrong. Right now the season is split into the first four games of the season versus the last six. The Bills have only won the turnover battle three times this season, all of those during their three game winning streak against the Raiders, Commanders and Dolphins. Against Jacksonville they tied with two turnovers a piece and since then have lost the turnover battle in every game.

When it comes to the offense there’s a question of whether it’s scheme or just players not executing and I think both things can be true at times.

“There were times early in the game where we dropped the football, the football was there and we dropped it I think there were multiple players that had opportunities to make catches and they didn’t make the catch so that’s part of the evaluation is okay is it scheme or when guys are open catch the football so but you evaluate the whole thing,” Sean McDermott said after the Broncos game.

McDermott has said he’s confident in offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey who calls the plays during games and still sung that tune after the game but added “I’m confident but I believe we can be better at the same time.”

So do drastic changes need to be made and if so, what?

“I think I need a little bit of time here just after the game to assess that, obviously I’m not real happy right now so I’ll evaluate that over the next 24 hours here see where it takes us,” McDermott said.

Now the Bills turn their attention to the Jets, another team that on paper it seems they should beat, on a short week. And it only gets tougher from there as they still have games with the Eagles, Chiefs, Cowboys and Dolphins left on the schedule.

The reality is they’ll probably end up missing the playoffs and then there will be some tough questions and decisions that will need to be answered and made.