Bills Injury Report: Dawson Knox activated from COVID-19/reserve list

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tight end Dawson Knox returned to practice in a limited capacity after being activated from the COVID-19 list on Thursday. Wide receiver John Brown, defensive tackle Vernon Butler, defensive end Jerry Hughes, and safety Micah Hyde all returned to full practice.

DID NOT PRACTICE:

— DT Mario Addison (rest)

— DE Darryl Johnson (knee)

— RB Taiwan Jones (hamstring)

— LB Matt Milano (pec)

— C Mitch Morse (concussion)

— CB Josh Norman (hamstring)

— RB TJ Yeldon (back)

LIMITED AT PRACTICE:

— G Cody Ford (knee)

— DT Quinton Jefferson (knee)

— TE Dawson Knox (calf)

— G Brian Winters (knee)

RETURNED TO PRACTICE:

— WR John Brown (knee) was a full go at practice after sitting out on Wednesday

— DT Vernon Butler (groin) was limited on Wednesday but practiced fully on Thursday

— DE Jerry Hughes (foot) returned to full practice after sitting out Wednesday

— S Micah Hyde (concussion) was limited Wednesday, full practice Thursday

