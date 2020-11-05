Bills Injury Report: Dawson Knox activated from COVID-19/reserve list

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tight end Dawson Knox returned to practice in a limited capacity after being activated from the COVID-19 list on Thursday. Wide receiver John Brown, defensive tackle Vernon Butler, defensive end Jerry Hughes, and safety Micah Hyde all returned to full practice.
DID NOT PRACTICE:
— DT Mario Addison (rest)
— DE Darryl Johnson (knee)
— RB Taiwan Jones (hamstring)
— LB Matt Milano (pec)
— C Mitch Morse (concussion)
— CB Josh Norman (hamstring)
— RB TJ Yeldon (back)
LIMITED AT PRACTICE:
— G Cody Ford (knee)
— DT Quinton Jefferson (knee)
— TE Dawson Knox (calf)
— G Brian Winters (knee)
RETURNED TO PRACTICE:
— WR John Brown (knee) was a full go at practice after sitting out on Wednesday
— DT Vernon Butler (groin) was limited on Wednesday but practiced fully on Thursday
— DE Jerry Hughes (foot) returned to full practice after sitting out Wednesday
— S Micah Hyde (concussion) was limited Wednesday, full practice Thursday