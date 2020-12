BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) -- These are heady times for UB football. The Bulls are unbeaten. They lead the nation in scoring and are second in rushing yards per game. Junior Jaret Patterson ran for 405 yards and eight touchdowns last week to put himself into the Heisman Trophy conversation.

It’s a great time to be a Bulls offensive lineman. They’ve opened some gaping holes this season. What they haven’t done much is open their mouths. You know what they say about O linemen. If people are talking about you, it’s usually because you’ve done something wrong.