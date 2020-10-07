Bills Injury Report: Feliciano returns to practice

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A Buffalo Bills helmet rest on the sidelines before an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — OL Jon Feliciano will return to practice today for the first time this season after suffering a pec injury in training camp. LB Matt Milano and CB Levi Wallace will not practice on Wednesday. McDermott called both players “week to week” on Monday.

DID NOT PRACTICE:

— LB Matt Milano (pec)

— CB Levi Wallace (left ankle)

LIMITED AT PRACTICE:

— WR John Brown stretched but did not wear pads or uniform

— OL Cody Ford did not wear pads

RETURNED TO PRACTICE:

— WR Cole Beasley (foot)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss