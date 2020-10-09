Bills Injury Report: Friday, October 9th

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills did not practice on Friday due to the week five game against the Titans being moved to Tuesday.
DID NOT PRACTICE:
— CB Tre’Davious White (back)
— CB Levi Wallace (ankle) was placed on the IR on Thursday
— LB Matt Milano (pec)
— WR Andre Roberts (ankle)
— G Brian Winters (knee)
LIMITED AT PRACTICE:
— WR John Brown (calf)
— G Cody Ford (limited)
— RB Zack Moss (toe)
FULL PRACTICE:
— QB Josh Allen (left shoulder)
— WR Cole Beasley (foot)
— LB Del’Shawn Phillips (quad)