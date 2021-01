BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) - Just two days left until the season opener at the KeyBank Center, and the lineups are starting to take shape. Tage Thompson has been seen on the first lines skating with Jack Eichel and Taylor Hall a lot in camp.

"I know they are both fast players and obviously very talented and offensively gifted," Thompson said. "I think my job is just to play my game. I think I bring a lot of size and speed and I got a pretty good shot so I think my offensive instincts are along the same lines as theirs in terms of where to go on the ice, so I think just kind of getting open and winning puck battles and getting the puck to them and kind of letting them do their work and find open spots to get shots off."