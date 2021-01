BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) - Stefon Diggs has been here before. Not as a member of the Bills, and not in the AFC, but he's been in a conference championship game before. Three years ago, Diggs made it to the NFC Championship game as a member of the Minnesota Vikings, so he knows what it's like to play under the lights for a spot in the Super Bowl.

Teammates have spoken before about treating Sunday's titanic clash with the top-seeded Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs as "just another game." Diggs, meanwhile, is taking a different approach.