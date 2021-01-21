Bills Injury Report: January 21st

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three days before the Buffalo Bills take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game, and for the second day in a row, WR Gabriel Davis and DT Vernon Butler did not practice.
DID NOT PRACTICE:
— WR Gabriel Davis (ankle)
— DT Vernon Butler (quad)
LIMITED AT PRACTICE:
— WR Stefon Diggs (oblique)
— WR Cole Beasley (knee)
— QB Jake Fromm (non-injury)
FULL PRACTICE:
— LB Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring)
— DT Quinton Jefferson (ankle)
— DE Darryl Johnson (knee)
— K Tyler Bass (hand)