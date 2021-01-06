Bills Injury Report: January 6th

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) - Jack Eichel made his way onto the ice for the first time in training camp Wednesday morning. The Sabres star has missed the first few days with an upper body injury and finally got back to a full team practice.

"I think it’s good," Eichel said. "It’s been a while since I’ve been on the ice with that many guys so I feel like I was a couple of steps behind today, but hopefully it starts coming back and I can start feeling like myself again."