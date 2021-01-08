Bills Injury Report: January 7th

A Buffalo Bills helmet rest on the sidelines before an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — After sitting out for Tuesday and Wednesday’s practices, Bills wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley were limited at practice on Thursday, and are both listed as Questionable to play in Saturday’s Wild Card game against the Indianapolis Colts.

LIMITED AT PRACTICE:

— WR Stefon Diggs (oblique) practiced for the first time this week on Thursday, and is listed as Questionable for Saturday’s game

— WR Cole Beasley (knee) practiced for the first time since before Week 16’s game against the New England Patriots, and is listed as Questionable to play on Saturday

— QB Jake Fromm (non-injury)

FULL PRACTICE:

— WR Isaiah McKenzie (ankle) was limited on Tuesday and Wednesday, but returned to full practice on Thursday

— OL Jon Feliciano (knee)

— TE Reggie Gilliam (knee/hamstring)