Bills Injury Report: Milano, Morse, Norman out against Seahawks

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Guard Cody Ford (knee), defensive tackle Vernon Butler (groin), defensive end Darryl Johnson (knee), and tight end Dawson Knox (calf) are listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.

DID NOT PRACTICE:

— RB Taiwan Jones (hamstring) did not practice on Wednesday, Thursday or Friday. He is listed as out for Sunday

— LB Matt Milano (pec) did not practice on Wednesday, Thursday or Friday. He is listed as out for Sunday

— CB Josh Norman (hamstring) did not practice on Wednesday, Thursday or Friday. He is listed as out for Sunday

— RB TJ Yeldon (back) did not practice on Wednesday, Thursday or Friday. He is listed as out for Sunday

LIMITED AT PRACTICE:

— C Mitch Morse (concussion) did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday and was limited on Friday. He is listed as out for Sunday’s game against the Seahawks

— TE Dawson Knox (calf) was limited on Thursday and Friday. He is listed as questionable to play against Seattle

RETURNED TO PRACTICE:

— DT Quinton Jefferson (knee) was limited on Wednesday and Thursday and was a full go at practice on Friday

— G Cody Ford (knee) was limited on Wednesday and Thursday but practiced fully on Friday. His status is questionable for Sunday

— DE Darryl Johnson (knee) did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday, but was a full go on Friday. His status is questionable to play on Sunday

— DT Vernon Butler (groin) was limited on Wednesday, but practiced fully on Thursday and Friday. His status is questionable against Seattle on Sunday

— G Brian Winters (knee) was limited on Wednesday and Thursday but returned to full practice on Friday

— WR John Brown (knee) was a full go on Thursday and Friday

— DE Jerry Hughes (foot) was a full go on Thursday and Friday

— S Micah Hyde (concussion) was limited Wednesday, full practice Thursday and Friday