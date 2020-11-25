Bills Injury Report: November 25th

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) - Both Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram have missed time this season with injuries and that's part of the reason, their production hasn't been what it usually is. But that doesn't mean anything to the Bills, they're still preparing for the dynamic pass rushers those two are.

"They've got Bosa and they've got Ingram to name two guys that are just relentless of getting after the quarterback. They do a really, really good job of that so we gotta be prepared up front to handle whatever they throw at us. They get to the quarterback very quickly so whether it be throwing some quick stuff early and trying to wear them out and I think that's what everybody tries to do when they're playing them so it doesn't really seem to matter with them," Bills quarterback Josh Allen said.