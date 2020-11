BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) -- The Buffalo Bills are coming off a 24-21 victory over AFC East rivals New England Patriots, the Bills first win over the Pats since 2016, and their first win over New England at home since 2011.

For the first time this season, the Bills relied heavily on the run game, with Devin Singeltary, Zack Moss and Josh Allen combining for 190 yards on 38 rushes.