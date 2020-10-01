Bills Injury Report: October 1st

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills had five players limited at practice, with left tackle Dion Dawkins and safety Micah Hyde participating a bit more than they did on Wednesday. Defensive tackle Ed Oliver did not practice on Thursday with a knee injury, and is considered day-to-day. Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds was a full-go at practice on Thursday.
LIMITED AT PRACTICE:
— WR John Brown (calf)
— LT Dion Dawkins (shoulder)
— S Micah Hyde (ankle)
— RB Zack Moss (toe)
— LB Del’Shawn Phillips (quad)
DID NOT PRACTICE:
— DT Ed Oliver (knee)
RETURNED TO PRACTICE:
— LB Tremaine Edmunds (shoulder)
— DT Quinton Jefferson (foot)
— TE Dawson Knox (concussion)