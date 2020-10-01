Bills Injury Report: October 1st

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) - There's a number of stats to show just how historic Josh Allen's performances so far this season have been but one that popped out to me, just from an overall team perspective is this is the first time in almost two decades the Bills have ranked in top ten in passing yards.

The Bills are second in the league with 330.3 passing yards per game, they're third in scoring with 31 points per game, Allen was just named the AFC offensive player of the month and the list goes on and on.