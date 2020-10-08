Bills Injury Report: October 8th

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) -- Already two games into the 2020 high school soccer season, Mount St. Mary is sitting pretty at one and one. Even though this Thunder team is very young, these girls know the importance of every single win, and they're attacking each game as if it's their last.

"We're just working really hard and we're not taking it for granted," Mount St. Mary freshman Amanda Saber said. "We understand that this could be our last game and we really want to go out on a win. Every game we try our best and we always try to win at everything."