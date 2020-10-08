Bills Injury Report: October 8th

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Cornerback Tre’Davious White did not practice for the second day in a row on Thursday with a back injury. Cornerback Levi Wallace was placed on the Injured Reserve list with an ankle injury. Wide receiver Cole Beasley was limited on Wednesday but returned to full practice on Thursday.
DID NOT PRACTICE:
— CB Tre’Davious White (back)
— CB Levi Wallace (ankle) was placed on the IR on Thursday
— LB Matt Milano (pec)
— WR Andre Roberts (ankle)
— G Brian Winters (knee)
— DE Mario Addison (rest)
LIMITED AT PRACTICE:
— WR John Brown (calf)
— G Cody Ford (limited)
— RB Zack Moss (toe)
FULL PRACTICE:
— QB Josh Allen (left shoulder)
— WR Cole Beasley (foot) was limited on Wednesday but returned to full practice
— LB Del’Shawn Phillips (quad) was limited on Wednesday but returned to full practice