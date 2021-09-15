Bills Injury Report: September 15th

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills practiced on Wednesday to begin preparation for the Week 2 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, and seven players were listed on the injury report.
DID NOT PRACTICE:
— WR Gabriel Davis (ankle)
— DE Mario Addison (vet rest)
— WR Cole Beasley (vet rest)
LIMITED AT PRACTICE:
— DT Star Lotulelei (calf) did not practice in the week prior to Sunday’s Week 1 game against the Steelers, and he was out for the game
— WR Isaiah McKenzie (shoulder)
— LB Matt Milano (ankle)
RETURNED TO FULL PRACTICE:
— WR Emmanuel Sanders (foot)