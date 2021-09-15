Bills Injury Report: September 15th

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) - With several health care facilities saying they are afraid of what their staffing will look like when New York's health care worker vaccine mandate takes effect, Governor Kathy Hochul vowed Wednesday that the state will step in to help.

"We'll also said resources," Hochul said during a COVID briefing. "This won't happen for a couple of weeks anyhow. This is just anticipatory. The requirement goes into effect in a couple weeks. We'll be on it. I'm not going to let this be a problem for the State of New York. I'll make sure we have the resources."