Bills Injury Report: September 15th

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills practiced on Wednesday to begin preparation for the Week 2 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, and seven players were listed on the injury report.

DID NOT PRACTICE:

— WR Gabriel Davis (ankle)

— DE Mario Addison (vet rest)

— WR Cole Beasley (vet rest)

LIMITED AT PRACTICE:

— DT Star Lotulelei (calf) did not practice in the week prior to Sunday’s Week 1 game against the Steelers, and he was out for the game

— WR Isaiah McKenzie (shoulder)

— LB Matt Milano (ankle)

RETURNED TO FULL PRACTICE:

— WR Emmanuel Sanders (foot)

