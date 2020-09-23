Bills Injury Report September 23rd: Edmunds and Milano both practice

A Buffalo Bills helmet rest on the sidelines before an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Bills starting linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano returned to practice on Wednesday, and both would practice to some extent.

“Some in limited fashion, some in normal fashion, but we’re going to be able to gauge where they’re at once we get out there,” Bills head coach Sean McDermott said to reporters on Zoom before Wednesday’s practice.

Edmunds suffered a shoulder injury, and Milano is recovering from a hamstring injury from week one. Both players did not play against the Dolphins in week two.

Edmunds returned to limited practice last week, but Milano did not practice at all.

When asked about whether or not Edmunds and Milano will be able to take the field against the Rams on Sunday, McDermott said it’s still to early to tell.

“I need to see, I haven’t seen them since we left over the weekend and what they’ve been able to do. I’ve gotten reports from our trainer, but I want to put my eyes on them here,” McDermott said.