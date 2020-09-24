Bills Injury Report: September 24th

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After returning to practice on Wednesday, starting linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano both practiced in a limited fashion on Thursday. Tre’Davious White and Cole Beasley returned to full practice.
LIMITED AT PRACTICE:
— WR John Brown (foot)
— LB Tremaine Edmunds (shoulder)
— LB Matt Milano (hamstring)
— CB Taron Johnson (groin)
— DT Ed Oliver (knee)
DID NOT PRACTICE:
— TE Dawson Knox (concussion)
— RB Zack Moss (toe)
— DE Mario Addison (rest day)
BACK TO PRACTICE:
— WR Cole Beasley (hip/thumb) and CB Tre’Davious White (shoulder) returned to full practice