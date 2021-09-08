Bills Injury Report: September 8th

A Buffalo Bills helmet rest on the sidelines before an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The first week of the regular season is finally here, and on Wednesday the Bills began practicing to prepare for their Week 1 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Five players were listed on the Bills injury report for Wednesday’s practice.

DID NOT PRACTICE:

— DT Star Lotulelei (calf) has been nursing an injury to his calf for over a week, and after Bills head coach Sean McDermott said he would be either “limited or not out there” for practice on Tuesday, Lotulelei did not take the field on Wednesday

LIMITED AT PRACTICE:

— CB Taron Johnson (hand)

— WR Emmanuel Sanders (foot)

FULL PRACTICE:

— RB Isaiah McKenzie (shoulder)

— DT Harrison Phillips (knee)