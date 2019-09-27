Bills Injury Report: Singletary, Feliciano questionable against Patriots

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — After missing last week’s game against the Bengals with a hamstring injury, Bills running back Devin Singletary is listed as questionable to play in Sunday’s match up against the New England Patriots.

Singletary did not practice on Wednesday, and was limited on Thursday in Friday’s action.

OL Jon Feliciano left with a neck injury Sunday against the Bengals, and was limited in Wednesday and Thursday before returning to full practice on Friday. He is listed as questionable for Sunday.

WR Isaiah McKenzie, LB Maurice Alexander, WR Robert Foster, CB Taron Johnson, and OL Spencer Long are all listed as questionable as well.

TE Tyler Kroft and LB Corey Thompson are both out with ankle injuries.