Bills Injury Report: Thursday, October 22nd

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills practiced inside the ADPRO Sports Training Center on Thursday for just the second time since the start of training camp due to the weather.
DID NOT PRACTICE:
— TE Dawson Knox (calf)
— LB Tyrel Dodson (hamstring)
— WR John Brown (knee)
— OL Cody Ford (knee)
LIMITED AT PRACTICE:
— CB Cam Lewis (wrist) was limited on Wednesday and now has a large club on his left writ
— LB Matt Milano (pec) practiced in some capacity Thursday after being limited on Wednesday
— OL Jon Feliciano (pec) remains on the IR but took a regular turn during individual drills on Thursday
— QB Jake Fromm (no injury) continues to work away from the team as a COVID-19 precaution