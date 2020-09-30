Bills Injury Report: September 30th

A Buffalo Bills helmet rest on the sidelines before an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bills headed indoors for the first time this season on Wednesday due to weather. After missing Week 3 due to injuries, running back Zack Moss (toe) and tight end Dawson Knox (concussion) returned to practice. Cornerback Josh Norman (hamstring) also returned to practice in full uniform after missing the first three games of the season. Norman is eligible to return off the IR. Matt Milano practiced in full pads.

DID NOT PRACTICE:

— WR John Brown (calf)

— LB Del’shawn Phillips (quad)

–OL Jon Feliciano (pec) *

— WR Isaiah Hodgins (shoulder) *

*Both Feliciano and Hodgins are eligible to come off injured reserve this week

LIMITED AT PRACTICE:

— OL Dion Dawkins did not participate in the portion of practice open to media. He was present but wore a red jersey and worked off to the side

— S Micah Hyde spent time on the exercise bike and did not participate in individual drills

— LB Tremaine Edmunds wore a red non-contact jersey

— DL Quinton Jefferson was not in pads during the portion of practice open to media

RETURNED TO PRACTICE:

— RB Zack Moss (toe)

— CB Josh Norman (hamstring)

— TE Dawson Knox (concussion)