Bills LB Matt Milano: “I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else”

Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Matt Milano runs a route during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Bills linebacker Matt Milano says he instead thinking about a contract extension but is thinking about his future, and it very much includes the Bills.

“Absolutely. I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.”

The 2017 fifth-round draft pick is entering the final year of his rookie deal and coming off the best season of his career so far.

“I’m not really focused on that right now, that’s the business side of things. I’m really focused on winning a championship here with the Bills, focusing on myself being the best version of myself that I can be so I’m gonna let that take care of itself and whenever it takes care of itself it’s the right number,” Milano said on a zoom call with reporters.

Milano has been a huge piece of the Bills defense and a big reason they’ve finished as a top three unit the past two seasons. He finished third on the team with 100 tackles, had 1.5 sacks, 9 pass breakups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

But the linebacker group and defense as a whole lost two, key veteran leaders over the past few years after Kyle Williams retired at the end of 2018 and Lorenzo Alexander retired after last season.

“Definitely gonna miss having him around, he was like the big brother in the room you know he brings everyone together, go out to eat but just his leadership in general and I think me and Tremaine [Edmunds] definitely gotta step our leadership roles up this year with him being out of here. And the addition of A.J. [Klein] too, another older guy coming in so I think he can step in that role as well,” Milano explained.

And Milano says he can already notice a difference in Tremaine Edmunds both physically and as a leader.

“It’s been tremendous. You can just feel his presence just walking around. He also grew size wise, he might have gained a couple inches as well. But on the field he’s great, off the field great, in the meetings he’s speaking up so it’s definitely gonna be a great year for the linebackers,” Milano said.