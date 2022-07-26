PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WIVB) – Bills general manager Brandon Beane has done a good job of sticking to that model of “draft, develop and re-sign”. Just look at guys like Josh Allen, Tre’Davious White, Dion Dawkins and Taron Johnson just to name a few. Now the next big name with a big question mark next to is Tremaine Edmunds.

He’s entering the final year on his rookie deal after the Bills picked up his fifth-year option and it’s unclear if a long-term contract is in the works. No matter what happens on the business end of things, Edmunds says he’s not approaching this season any different than he would normally.

“I got the same mindset every year and that’s just to be the best player that I can be. I put in good work this offseason, trusting what I done, trusting the work that’s been put in and just relying on my brothers out here. Every day I come out here I don’t even think about that stuff because I’m having fun and when you’re having fun you kind of put that in the back of your head and just worry about the task at hand,” Edmunds said after practice on Tuesday.

The Bills drafted Edmunds 16th overall in 2018 and he’s been a starter for this defense ever since. With that draft position comes with high expectations and because of that, he’s been a polarizing player among the fan base. Some don’t think he’s lived up to the hype of being a first-round pick, others disagree.

“Tremaine’s done a phenomenal job, he’s done everything we’ve ever asked since day one and he’s a consummate pro. I think he’s off to a great start, he’s always been in shape and I love his command of our defense. Every year is an important year so you never want to take that type of approach that this is “I gotta do this or I gotta do that” and then you play tight. Right now he’s just gotta go out there and play his best football and I think he’s off to a great start with that,” McDermott said before practice on Tuesday.

One thing the coaching staff has said is they need more “splash plays” out of Edmunds, more game changing plays to really impact a game.

“I think those come also over time and when you’re comfortable with the system and I think he’s primed to play his best football this season,” McDermott said.

“We all go out there with the expectation to make these plays. I mean obviously that’s something I think of, something everybody thinks of and I gotta just keep trusting my process, keep trusting the work I put in and those things are gonna come for sure,” Edmunds explained.

When it comes to contract situations, there’s been a lot of attention on Jordan Poyer’s future and his desire for a new deal. But with Edmunds, this is the first time he’s going through this.

“Sometimes you do see players kind of as they say in hockey gripping the stick too tight, you know? But in this case I think Tremaine’s off to a great start and he doesn’t appear to be doing that,” McDermott said.

When asked if he thinks he deserves to be with some of his teammates who did get long-term deals, Edmunds didn’t take the bait.

“That’s out of my control, the only thing I can control is going out there, playing ball, and just performing at a high level,” Edmunds said.