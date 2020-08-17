Bills LB Tremaine Edmunds says his confidence level is ‘real high’ heading into this season

Houston Texans running back Carlos Hyde (23) is tackled by Buffalo Bills middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (49) during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Once again, expectations are high for the Bills defense as they look to finish as a top three unit for the third year in a row.

And as the leader of that defense, Tremaine Edmunds, is about to start his third season in the NFL, he reflects on the biggest difference between now and his rookie season.

“I think it’s confidence. I think it’s normal for somebody that’s just stepping into a situation to not exactly have the amount of confidence they want. I’m a very confident person but I had to get adjusted to it and learn the system and get back to my normal self so I can play fast like I wanted to. Now it’s just like my confidence level is real high,” Edmunds said on a zoom call with reporters.

The Bills had their first padded practice on Monday and for the first time since the playoff loss to Houston, it looked like real football.

“It felt good, it felt good. I think guys were anxious to get out there, you could feel the energy out there. I think the coaches do a good job at making everything competitive and I think guys were competing out there and just getting after it. I think it was a productive day and looking to build off it now,” Edmunds explained.

“It’s been a very long time. I mean just to be out there just flying around, just to actually you know hit each other I mean that’s the reason we play and I think guys felt good with that.”

And that competition is extremely important considering they missed practice time with the virtual offseason and there aren’t preseason game reps to count on.

That’s especially critical for any players coming off of injuries like defensive tackle, Harrison Phillips who put pads on for the first time in 330 days.

“I think guys really appreciate the hard work that he’s put in. I think he’s done a very good job being a pro and doing everything that he had to do to get back on the field. You could see it, just his mindset, the way that he works, the way he approaches the game,” Edmunds said.

“You can just see the amount of work that he’s put in you know how he’s taking care of his body just trying to be out there and I know it’s emotional for him. It’s always emotional coming back from injuries like that and just being out there with your brothers because that’s the greatest thing about this game being out there with the guys you go to work with every single day and we’re happy to have him back out there.”