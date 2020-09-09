Bills look to execute quickly in season opener

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It’s finally game week for the Buffalo Bills. Now, just four days away from the New York Jets coming to Bills Stadium for the 2020 season opener, the Bills are coming into the beginning of the season with a main objective: getting out fast.

“I think it’s been an added emphasis on what we’re trying to accomplish. We want to go out and we want to score every single drive,” Bills quarterback Josh Allen said to reporters on Zoom on Wednesday. “Is that expected? No. But we want to go out there, it’s our job as an offense to go out there and score. Whatever we have to do to go out and put up 7 early, put up 3 early, it’s what we’re going to try to do.”

When the Bills faced the Jets for the season opener in 2019, it was a 16-point halftime deficit Buffalo had to climb out of to come away with the 17-16 lead. Josh Allen says that’s not going to be the case again this time around.

“It was an added emphasis, we’re going to try to get off to a fast start just like everyone else in this league. I think definitely we’ve got the guys to do it, so it’s kind of just going out there and executing,” Allen said.

When asked about the reality of seeing less-than-stellar ball in the opening week just due to the lack of time and preparation from a preseason standpoint, Allen scoffed that off quickly.

“We’ve got a lot of great dudes that care a lot about each other, and they work their tails off. They come in each day and they prepare as hard as they can, practice as hard as they can, that’s credit to our front office for the guys we’ve brought in, but we’ve got guys that detail their work and really want to be great,” Allen said. “I wouldn’t expect anything but to go out there and execute well, but football is tricky and it’s not an easy game, we’ve got to go out there and make adjustments in the game and rely on each other.

“If it’s one thing this team is built for it’s relying on each other and trusting each other.”