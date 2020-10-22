Bills LT Dion Dawkins reacts to the release of Quinton Spain

Buffalo Bills guard Quinton Spain, center, prepares to block Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Davon Godchaux, right, in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Just seven months after signing offensive guard Quinton Spain to a three-year, $15 million contract, the Bills cut him this week in a surprise move.

“I hate it, it’s a part of the beast man. This business, it’s just what comes with it, the unexpected comes with it. For guys that you’ve been around for a couple years it always hurts,” Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins told News 4 Sports director Josh Reed.

“It always hurts because you get close to them like we become real good friends and then the next thing you know “I’m out of here” and then it’s just like geez this league is ruthless.”

After signing with the Bills in free agency in 2019, he started all 16 games plus the playoff loss to Houston at left guard so Dawkins was literally close to him as the two were on the left side of the offensive line together.

“That’s why in this league you have to learn how to control what you can and make the best of every situation because you never know when it’ll be your last play or your last day,” Dawkins explained.

Spain became one of their best offensive linemen and because of that, the Bills made sure he stuck around after his one-year contract expired.

But things went south quickly this season. He was benched for their week three game against the Rams and then played but didn’t start the following week against the Raiders. Spain came in after Brian Winters got hurt. Spain then missed the past two games against the Titans and Chiefs with a foot injury before he was cut.

“Losing a guy like Q it definitely hurts but I hate to say it but the train has to keep going. He knows it’s all love and hey maybe we’ll see him soon,” Dawkins said.

“Love Q, he’s a great teammate, I wish him the best. Obviously that’s above my pay grade, not part of my job but any time you have a teammate get released or whatever the case is it’s sad, you’re losing part of your locker room but we wish him the best but we’ve got to focus on the game on Sunday,” Bills quarterback Josh Allen said.

The Bills better hope Jon Feliciano is close to returning. He hasn’t played yet this season as he’s been dealing with a pec injury and is still on injured reserve. Cody Ford and Brian Winters are also dealing with knee injuries so this offensive line is a little banged up right now.