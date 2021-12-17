Bills LT Dion Dawkins tests positive for Covid-19 again

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – Bills starting left tackle Dion Dawkins has tested positive for Covid-19 for the second time in five months.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott wouldn’t say whether or not Dawkins has symptoms but did not rule him out yet for Sunday’s game against the Panthers, although his status is very much up in the air.

Because Dawkins is vaccinated, if he is asymptomatic and provides a negative test he can play on Sunday due to the NFL’s recently updated Covid rules. If not, once again the Bills will be forced to shuffle around their offensive line.

“We’ll see, we’ll see where his situation ends up and also where if he’s not in there, what we will do in terms of juggling the offensive line and moving people around if need be,” McDermott said on a zoom call with reporters on Friday.

Dawkins tested positive in July before training camp started and had a tough battle with Covid where he was hospitalized for four days and still dealt with the lingering effects even as the regular season started.

“Always thinking of him, praying for him, his health and safety,” McDermott said.

“That’s the first thing, that’s the first place your mind goes to and how this person will handle it and in this case he’s had it before and certainly had some challenges there so we’re gonna do all we can to support him and make sure that number one he is as healthy as possible, working to get as healthy as possible, as soon as possible here.”

Linebacker Tyrel Dodson is the only other Bills player currently on the NFL’s Covid-19 list but because of the outbreaks around the NFL, the Bills decided to go virtual both with their team meetings and availability with the media.

“We were virtual this morning, really just trying to put player safety number one and then also I think what we’re seeing around the league, at least through my eyes is these numbers jumping up around multiple teams right now so I think that’s important for us to try and do our best to mitigate that the best we can,” McDermott said.