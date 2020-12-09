Bills make 49ers fight for “every blade of grass”

Buffalo Bills strong safety Micah Hyde (23) during the second half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo’s defense once again held strong when needed. despite giving up some yards on the stat sheet, the Bills kept the 49ers out of the end zone in critical moments to help the team pick up the win Monday night.

They gave up 402 yards total and 24 points, but two different times the 49ers were threatening in the red zone And came up with nothing. On the first drive of the game they held the 49ers on a fourth and goal stop, and Tre’Davious white came up with a crucial interception in the second half in a similar situation.

“We understand that turnovers come in bunches,” defensive back Micah Hyde said. “Early in the season we weren’t able to do that. We stuck with it and as of late they’ve been coming and executing on defensive is big and I feel like those turnovers were a big part of today’s win. Mine getting us down I thing we got three off of it. Tre’Davious’ pick was huge down the in the redzone.”

Even though it was more of a bend but don’t break style, the Bills overall played well on defense, keeping the 49ers from getting too much going until the second half when they already had a comfortable lead. They forced two total turnovers, and other than a late first quarter touchdown, they kept the 49ers out of the end zone until late in the third.

“Each game our goal is to be plus 2 in the takeaway margin and so takeaway’s change the game, takeaways change field position and create momentum so we have to find more ways to do so whether it’s stripping or getting off the field on 4th down but had 2 big ones today,” defensive back Jordan Poyer said.

For weeks, the defense has talked about finding its identity, and with back to back solid performances, it appears they may be getting closer to finding it.

“Our identity is being relentless you’re going to get us for every inch, every yard you’re going to have to fight for it and work for it no matter what time it is in the game or who is on the field,” defensive lineman Jerry Hughes said.

Monday’s game was the sixth fewest points allowed this season.