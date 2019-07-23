Bills make rosters moves before start of camp

Buffalo Bills offensive guard Jeremiah Sirles (74) stretched his legs, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 2, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) The Buffalo Bills made four roster moves Tuesday, two days before the start of training camp at St. John Fisher College on Thursday.

Added to the roster was offensive lineman Isaac Asiata and safety Abraham Wallace. In corresponding moves, offensive lineman Jeremiah Sirles (foot) was placed on injured reserve and wide receiver De’Mari Scott was released.

Sirles started 5 games for the Bills last season, while Scott dressed for three games at the end of last season but registered no stats.

Asiata joins the Bills after two seasons with the Miami Dolphins. He has played in two NFL games. His debut came against the Bills in 2017 when he appeared on special teams.

Wallace, a rookie, played for LSU, Texas Tech and lastly West Alabama in his collegiate career.