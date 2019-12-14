Bills narrow focus on Steelers

Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (97) celebrates with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) after the Bills scored a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Munson)

If the Bills win on Sunday it’ll be the first time since 1999 the team has won 10 or more games in a season.



More importantly, a victory over the Steelers will secure a postseason berth.

On paper, the Bills should have little issue getting past a banged up Pittsburgh squad on Sunday night, but at the end of the day, teams don’t win games on paper.



Players inside the locker room admit they know the scenario of ‘win and get in’ but understand it can’t be the focus heading on the road this weekend.

“It’s the next game so it’s what is most important to us right now, and that’s the feel in this locker room,” quarterback Josh Allen said this week. “Not trying to press and not trying to stress or anything. We’re playing a good team and we know that. Everybody is focused and dialed in right now.”

“When you start thinking like that is when you lose sight of the finer things and the detail on the game plan,” added center Mitch Morse. “For us it’s just going out and competing against a really good unit, really good franchise — well coached and play with intense effort. It’ll be a good challenge for us.”

While Bills say they aren’t focused on the playoff scenarios for Week 15, teams can get caught up in the hype of playing under the lights in prime time. However, there’s plenty of guys who have been on the big stage in their careers and aren’t concerned about losing their focus in the national spotlight for a third straight week.

“If you change up something because its prime time, something’s wrong,” Morse explained. “You understand what works for you. We just have a little extra time that day, that’s it.”

“I’ve played on Sunday Night Football before. It’s not different it’s just — you got more rest time,” added guard Quinton Spain. “You just have to get up and be active and don’t be lying around, let your blood flow and take a different approach on gameday.”