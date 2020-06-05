Bills OC Brian Daboll gets emotional about conversations with players on what’s going on in the country

FILE – In this Sept. 16, 2018, file photo, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll walks off the field prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers, in Orchard Park, N.Y. After taking a short break, the Browns are resuming their coaching search by interviewing Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, who previously worked in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Rich Barnes, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – You could see the emotion from Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll when talking about the conversations he’s had with his players about everything that’s going on in our country.

Daboll talked with reporters on a zoom call Friday and you could see he was emotionally about it but also hear it in his voice.

“Open communication is a catalyst for change. And I’m not gonna sit up here and pretend to understand what our players, some of my friends are going through. I’m here to listen, to support them, let them know that I love them, that I have their back, help lead them and be involved as much as I can,” Daboll said.

#Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll was emotional when talking about the conversations he's had with his players on everything that's going on in our country.



This comes in the wake of George Floyd’s murder and the protests against racial injustice happening throughout America.

“It’s a tough topic…yeah I’ve had a lot of conversations with guys some longer than others and I want to let them know that I love them, that I have their back and that I’m willing to help and my family is willing to help in any way,” Daboll explained.

Earlier in the week, head coach Sean McDermott said he hopes the Bills can be a “unifying picture” for this country while defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said we’re seeing a watershed moment in America.