Bills OC Brian Daboll not focused potential head coaching jobs

FILE – In this Sept. 29, 2019, file photo, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll watches the team warm up for an NFL football game against the New England Patriots in Orchard Park, N.Y. In his 20th NFL season and third in Buffalo, Daboll has transformed a once plodding, run-oriented attack into one of the league’s top passing units. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) – For weeks now Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll’s name has been brought up as a candidate for a potential head coaching job and now that the regular season is over, teams are starting to put those rumors into action.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports the Jets asked permission to interview Daboll for their head coaching vacancy after firing Adam Gase after two seasons.

The #Jets put in a request to interview #Bills OC Brian Daboll for their head coaching job, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 4, 2021

Bills head coach Sean McDermott would not say much about the situation or confirm the report on his Monday afternoon zoom call.

“Those things come when you win and you have success as a team and I think the best thing we can do right now is focus on what’s in front of us. That’s all I’ll say and just generally speaking right now about that,” McDermott said.

But he understands why it is happening.

“When you win people want a piece of winners and success and I get that. I think those things will be handled in an appropriate manner at the appropriate time,” McDermott said.

After all, McDermott benefited from being a successful coordinator as he was defensive coordinator in Carolina before coming to Buffalo and went through this same process.

And Daboll did not want to spend much time on the topic either with the playoffs quickly approaching this weekend.

“I’ll say the same thing that I’ve said the last few weeks, we have a very important job to do this week. We’re behind with the short week and everything that I’m gonna do I know the staff is gonna do is focus on the Colts and try to put our guys in the best position,” Daboll explained.

“Understand the question, humbled by it but really focused on what we need to do here.”

It’s no surprise Daboll is getting the kind of attention he is. This Bills offense has completely taken off this season. Daboll helped develop Josh Allen who just finished the best regular season by a Bills quarterback ever. The Bills finished ranked second in yards per game behind the Chiefs (396.4), third in passing yards per game (288.8) and second in points per game behind the Packers (31.3).

“You look at how we’ve built the offense over the last couple of years I think this is our best year and so when you have a year like we’ve had you’re gonna get attention. I think Brian’s done a really good job and so I think that’s only naturally that he’s getting the attention that he is,” McDermott explained.

As for the players, they don’t want to see Daboll go in fact a few weeks ago when asked how they would give their pitch for him to be a head coach, Cole Beasley and Stefon Diggs said they didn’t want to say too many good things about him because they didn’t want him to leave.

I’m sure players have heard the rumors and reports but Daboll says the attention needs to be on the Colts.

“You better be focused on what you’re doing this week and concentrate on the team that you’re playing and put everything into it and that’s where everybody’s energy and focus is gonna be,” Daboll said.