Bills offense fails to find the end zone in 18-10 win

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, left, looks throw during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills topped the winless New York Jets 18-10 on Sunday. Statistically, the Buffalo offense played well, with Josh Allen throwing for 307 yards and the Bills rushing for 126 yards on the ground, but for the first time this season, the Bills failed to find the end zone all game.

“I think we did a good job of moving the ball. The stats speak for themselves. We’ve got to find a way to get into the end zone, and that’s on my part. Couple penalties pushed us back and put us in a bad position,” Bills quarterback Josh Allen said after the game. “Shoutout to Tyler Bass for making those field goals and getting us the win. We’ll take a good look at it.

“There’s certain situations I could’ve put the ball in better spots, where we could’ve given ourselves a better chance in the end zone. I know that. Again, it’s a division win, we’re going to take these when we can get them, we’re going to take all the wins we can get. Wins aren’t easy in the NFL so again, it’s a win,” Allen said.

“I can’t say enough about what the defense did. They really put us in some advantageous opportunities. Pretty disappointed in us for not getting into the end zone,” Bills center Mitch Morse said. “Our job is to score points. We put a lot of pressure on our young kicker, and that’s not fair to him. For us it’s just learning from our mistakes and going from there.”

All 18 points were scored from field goals courtesy of rookie kicker Tyler Bass, who set a franchise record for most attempts and most made field goals in a game.

“It was rough today. We got the W, just got to get back to the drawing board,” Bills running back Devin Singletary said. “It wasn’t anything they were doing, it was on us. It was mistakes we were making when we got into the red zone. That’s what it really came down to. We can’t keep shooting ourselves in the foot on the way down.”

The Bills offense has struggled to score over the last three weeks, putting up just 16, 17 and 18 points respectively.

“We’ve been excelling in red zone productivity up to this point, but we had a really tough go in the red zone,” Morse said. “Came away with three instead of six, we’re lucky that our defense played a great football game. Proud of them, proud of the team. We have to do better.”

“There’s no loss in confidence or anything, we know what we have, we know the talent we have, we just have to put it together on game day,” Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley said. “Really all we can do as an offense is go back in and see did wrong, learn from it and get better and move on. We have the guys, we just need to keep playing with confidence and go back in and see what we can do better.”

“We’ve got to keep plugging away, obviously we want to score touchdowns and score more points there, but it’s a division win, these aren’t always going to be the prettiest of wins, so we’ll take them where we can get them,” Allen said.