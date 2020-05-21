Bills OL Brandon Walton reunites with familiar face in Buffalo

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 09: Brandon Walton #73 of the Florida Atlantic Owls celebrates with the Don Shula Trophy after defeating the FIU Golden Panthers at FAU Stadium on November 09, 2019 in Boca Raton, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – When the Bills can finally practice with each other again, there will already be a familiar face waiting for undrafted free agent, Brandon Walton.

“We’ve been in the battles together, we won a championship together and then I come to the next level and here’s someone that I’ve already played with.”

That someone is running back Devin Singletary. The two played together at Florida Atlantic and will now reunite in the NFL.

“He’s kind of like a big brother to me now because he’s been in the organization and he’s telling me how things are going and how to conduct myself and the best ways I can learn in the system. He’s been real helpful,” Walton explained.

Walton was part of two Conference USA Championship teams at Florida Atlantic and won the Boca Raton Bowl in 2017 and 2019. He started both of those bowl wins first at right tackle then at left tackle.

“I started playing right tackle and coach Kiffin moved me to left tackle for my senior year and at first I was uncomfortable and I started to realize that it’s a blessing in disguise because now at this level I have more to offer. I can play both tackles, I can slide in at guard. If I can play more spots on the offensive line I feel like that also adds to my edge as well. I’m actually comfortable at all four positions,” Walton said.

We know how much Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane value versatility and Walton certainly brings that.

“Having all of that competition was kind of stressful but then I got comfortable being uncomfortable and I started adapting to every situation and I found out I’m really good at adapting so me being in that situation for three years, being able to adapt transferred over to the field and now I can do that in the pros,” Walton said.

After signing with the Bills, Walton became one of 15 former Florida Atlantic players to land on NFL rosters.

“Oh it was so great because I was sitting there watching the draft hoping my name would be called and people from the Bills organization hit me up and they said they want to give me an opportunity. It was like a dream come true and I felt blessed to finally have my opportunity,” Walton said.

That is his latest football opportunity but when he was younger, he almost didn’t even start playing at all.

“Actually I had no interest in football whatsoever, I was just always a big guy I actually played basketball. A family member pushed me towards football so I liked it and decided to play more of it and then I just got really good at it and stuck with it since then,” Walton said.

He actually couldn’t play football until he was in eighth grade because there was a weight limit in the Largo youth football league. Walton was such a big kid, he had to wait until the rule was finally changed.

Speaking of Walton when he was younger, he took the time to give back to his community by mentoring kids when he was in high school and college.

“I just realized that when I was growing up as a kid there’s a lot of people that extended their hands out to me and it if wasn’t for their help I wouldn’t be where I am today. So if I see a kid who needs help or someone trying to reach out to me I want to do the same thing to them so they can reach their potential as well,” Walton explained.

Once again, sounds like he’ll fit in great with the type of culture the Bills are trying to sustain.