Bills OL preparing for tough Eagles DL

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – If there’s one thing the Bills are preparing for ahead of Sunday’s game with the Philadelphia Eagles, it’s defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz and his unpredictability.

Schwartz, who served in the sole role in Buffalo for one season in 2014 before moving on the the Eagles, likes to get pressure with his front four but is known for bringing an exotic blitz from time-to-time.

“Probably like a lot of things you know there’s some things we’ve done well and some things we need to improve on,” head coach Sean McDermott said about his offensive line handling pressure this season. “And that’s not just an offensive line deal as it relates to pressure, it’s an overall offense as it relates to pressure because one thing is affected by another. So, I think that’s an ongoing deal, whether its pressure or four man front or three men front, we have to continue to grow in those areas.”

When it comes to disrupting a game plan, the Bills also know they’ll have their hands full with one of the best pass rushers in the league in Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox.

“He’s one of the best in the business. He’s been doing it at an extremely high level for a long time,” center Mitch Morse said. “He’s one of the greatest to do it and it’s a privilege to play against him. We know he’s going to bring the juice every time he’s on the field. He’s a great player. We’ll have to be ready for that.”

“Just understand that it’ll be a four quarter game,” added left tackle Dion Dawkins. “And, don’t take stuff for granted. Go out there with a kill mentality and the rest is the rest.”