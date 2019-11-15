Bills on Steelers/Browns brawl

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — In last night’s Thursday night match up between the Steelers and the Browns, the game came down to the final seconds that ended in a brawl between Browns Myles Garrett and Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph. In the scuffle, Garrett ripped off Rudolph’s helmet and hit him on the top of the head with it.

Garrett was issued an indefinite suspension, at a minimum for the remainder of the regular season and postseason, without pay by the NFL.

At One Bills Drive today, the message from the locker room is ringing loud and clear.

“We have the Dolphins to play. That stuff is out of our reach,” Bills OL Dion Dawkins said.

“I was enjoying my Barbill watching a football game,” Bills DE Jerry Hughes said. “A football game took place, my reaction is like everyone else, so I’m worried about the Dolphins to be honest with you. Haven’t thought too much about it, not thinking about it, I’m going to focus on Miami, how we can go down there and get a win so we can get back on track and get our hat solidified in the playoffs.”

“I just know that we have a great game this week against the Dolphins and that’s really where our head is at,” Dawkins said.

“He said that we shouldn’t do that. Everyone says we shouldn’t hit someone in the head with a helmet so we’re moving forward, going to focus on the Dolphins,” Hughes said.

Head coach Sean McDermott did have a few more words to say about last night’s brawl between Garrett and Rudolph.

“Obviously I wasn’t there, and I only looked at a little bit of it in fairness to the situation, but from where I stand, there’s no place in the game for that,” McDermott said.

“Just overall again, no place in the game for that, but there’s one thing: this is an aggressive game, it’s a contact-oriented game, but when you take it to that extent you’ve crossed a line.”

“We try to handle ourselves the right way, in a class way as an organization, so it’s important that our guys understand that and they understand what the line is, so there should be clarity around that.”