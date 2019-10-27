Bills outplayed in 31-13 loss to Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles’ Miles Sanders (26), center, breaks through the Buffalo Bills defense to score a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Untimely turnovers, another slow start on offense and an inability to get a stop on defense spelled doom for the Bills in a 31-13 loss to the Eagles on Sunday.

Buffalo dips to 5-2 overall, while Philadelphia improves to 4-4.

In total, the Bills offense managed just 237 total yards, while the Eagles racked up 374 total yards, which included 221 yards on the ground.

Heading into the game, Philadelphia had allowed 51 points in the first quarter. However, the Bills offense failed to find the end zone and trailed 3-0 after 15 minutes of football.

The Bills would hit paydirt in the second, with Allen finding Cole Beasley for the second time in as many weeks to take a 7-3 lead.

However, an untimely fumble by Allen, which was recovered was the Eagles at the 24-yard line, provided another opportunity for momentum to swing at the end of the first half.

Wentz and the Eagles made Buffalo pay, and used a short TD drive and two-point conversion to open up an 11-7 halftime lead.

Allen would fumble three times in the game.

In the third quarter, the Bills defensive struggles continued, as Miles Sanders raced 65-yard on the second play from scrimmage to put Philly on top 17-7.

Allen and the Bills answered with a 75-yard scoring drive of their own, highlighted by Devin Singletary’s first career touchdown reception to pull Buffalo back within striking distance

However, Wentz and the Eagles once again flew over and through the Bills’ defense.

Following a 38-yard catch from Alshon Jeffrey, the Bills defense couldn’t come up with a stop inside the red zone, as Scott capped off the five play 68-yard drive with a four yard TD to help Philadelphia open up a 24-13 lead.

The Eagles landed the final knockout blow with a 14-play 83-yard scoring drive to open up a 31-13 lead in the fourth quarter.

Next up for the Bills, a showdown with Washington at New Era Field.