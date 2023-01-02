BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In the hours following Damar Hamlin’s horrific injury in the Bills’ game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night, his teammates are beginning to show support on social media.

Hamlin was injured with 5:58 remaining in the first quarter of the game, collapsing to the ground after a tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. Television commentators reported that Hamlin received CPR on the field. The NFL said in a statement that Hamlin is in critical condition at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

“Please pray for our brother,” quarterback Josh Allen tweeted Monday night.

“Prayer is real, and it’s powerful. Constantly praying for Damar and his family,” tight end Dawson Knox said.

“Praying with all that I am for Damar Hamlin and his family #3… love you bro,” DaQuan Jones said.

“Prayer is power and prayer is POWERFUL we need the world to pray for Damar Hamlin and his family #love #3,” Dion Dawkins said.

“[Damar] Hamlin is a kind caring extremely hard worker. He is loyal honest and can always put a smile on your face. He is more than an athlete, he is a son and brother. I pray God gives him mercy and brings him back to us,” Rodger Saffold said.

In addition, ESPN reported that wide receiver Stefon Diggs took an Uber to the hospital to see Hamlin. It was said that Diggs was initially stopped by a police officer, but was let in after he explained who he was.

Hamlin remains in the hospital.