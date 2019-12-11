Bills Playoff Scenario: Win & get in

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – OCTOBER 26: Lee Smith #85 of the Buffalo Bills runs the ball against Dawan Landry #26 of the New York Jets in the first quarter at MetLife Stadium on October 26, 2014 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – It’s pretty simple for the Bills this week when it comes to securing a playoff berth: Win and get in.

Going on the road and winning is nothing new for the team – they have are 5-1 away from New Era Field this season.

“If that results in us locking up a playoff spot with two games left in the season, that’s a pretty dang good feeling that is rare,” tight end Lee Smith said about the team controlling its own destiny as it pertains to the playoffs.

“It’s not something you get to enjoy every year in this business,” he continued. “It’s not anything that I’ve enjoyed on a regular basis — by any means in my career. Sure, we’d be lying to you if we didn’t tell you we work our tails off to be able to play games in December that matter. Basketball, baseball — they play more than they practice. We only get 16 of these opportunities guaranteed.”

Smith, who was with the team through some lean years early in his career, has only been to the playoffs once — that was during his time in Oakland, when he was on injured reserve.

“There’s a reason I came back to play for the Buffalo Bills again. It’s a special organization and it’s a special space,” he explained. “Once I called the Kyle Williams of the world and people I trusted that had been here since I left, the things they said about the men in this locker room, the coaches in this building it’s just a special place to be right now. You add the winning on top of it and the way our quarterback is playing right now, it’s a fun place to be.”

While the Bills understand they have a chance to return to the playoffs for the second time since the 1999 season, they remain focused on just going 1-0 in the Steel City.



“We’re not trying to do anything different. Take it just how we take every other game. It’s the next game so it’s what is most important to us right now, and that’s the feel in this locker room,” quarterback Josh Allen said. “Not trying to press and not trying to stress or anything. We’re playing a good team and we know that. Everybody is focused and dialed in right now, and we had a really good day today. Coach is letting us get a little fresh and we’ll hit it hard tomorrow and Friday.”